LA Kings Select Forward Liam Greentree with 26th Pick in 2024 NHL Draft

The LA Kings selected Liam Greentree with their first selection of the 2024 NHL Draft at Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. Greentree was selected with the 26th overall pick in the first round.

Greentree, 18, entered the Draft as the No. 14 ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting. The 6-2, 214-pound forward spent the last two seasons with the Windsor Spitfires in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Serving as Windsor’s captain this past season, Greentree recorded career highs in goals (36), assists (54), and points (90), leading his team in all three categories and earning a selection to the OHL Third All-Star Team. Through 125 career OHL games played, Greentree has accumulated 135 points (61-74=135). In the 2022-23 campaign, Greentree’s 25 tallies was the most amongst OHL rookies and earned him a selection to the OHL First All-Rookie Team.

A native of Oshawa, ON, Greentree represented Canada at the 2024 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Under-18 World Junior Championship this past spring. Greentree’s four points (2-2=4) in seven games helped Canada capture their fifth gold medal in tournament history.

Rounds 2-7 of the 2024 NHL Draft will be held tomorrow, June 29 at Sphere in Las Vegas beginning at 8:30 a.m. The Kings hold picks in the second round via MTL (57th), fourth round (118th), sixth round (182nd) and twice in the seventh round (198th via MTL & 214th).