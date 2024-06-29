LA Kings Select Forward Liam Greentree with 26th Pick in 2024 NHL Draft

Selection_16x9
By LA Kings
@LAKings LAKings.com

The LA Kings selected Liam Greentree with their first selection of the 2024 NHL Draft at Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. Greentree was selected with the 26th overall pick in the first round.

Greentree, 18, entered the Draft as the No. 14 ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting. The 6-2, 214-pound forward spent the last two seasons with the Windsor Spitfires in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Serving as Windsor’s captain this past season, Greentree recorded career highs in goals (36), assists (54), and points (90), leading his team in all three categories and earning a selection to the OHL Third All-Star Team. Through 125 career OHL games played, Greentree has accumulated 135 points (61-74=135). In the 2022-23 campaign, Greentree’s 25 tallies was the most amongst OHL rookies and earned him a selection to the OHL First All-Rookie Team.

A native of Oshawa, ON, Greentree represented Canada at the 2024 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Under-18 World Junior Championship this past spring. Greentree’s four points (2-2=4) in seven games helped Canada capture their fifth gold medal in tournament history.

Rounds 2-7 of the 2024 NHL Draft will be held tomorrow, June 29 at Sphere in Las Vegas beginning at 8:30 a.m. The Kings hold picks in the second round via MTL (57th), fourth round (118th), sixth round (182nd) and twice in the seventh round (198th via MTL & 214th).

News Feed

LA Kings Acquire 26th, 57th and 198th Overall Selections from Montreal

2024 NHL Draft: How to Watch and Need to Know Info

LA Kings Acquire Defenseman Kyle Burroughs From the San Jose Sharks

LA Kings Officially Introduce New Home And Away Uniforms

LA Kings Development Camp Set for July 1-3 at Toyota Sports Performance Center

LA Kings Sign Forward Samuel Fagemo to a One-Year Contract

LA Kings Announce Complete 2024 Preseason Game Schedule

LA Kings and ESPN Radio 710 Announce New Broadcast Rights Partnership; Games to be Streamed on ESPN LA App and Air on ESPN Radio 710 Beginning in September

LA Kings Unveil Brand Evolution

LA Kings Acquire Goaltender Darcy Kuemper

LA Kings Summer Activities

LA Kings Sign Forward Akil Thomas to a Two-Year Contract

LA Kings Sign Forward Andre Lee to a One-Year Contract

Celebrate Pride Month with the LA Kings

LA Kings Name Newell Brown Assistant Coach

LA Kings Sign Three Players to NHL Contracts

LA Kings to Host 4th Annual Summer Sale to Raise Funds for Kings Care Foundation

Jim Hiller Introduced as the Next Head Coach of the LA Kings