2024 NHL Draft: How to Watch and Need to Know Info

By Jack Jablonski
@Jabs_13 LAKings.com

As it stands, Kings are set to select a player in the first round of the upcoming draft for the first time since calling Brandt Clarke’s name eighth overall in the 2021 NHL Draft. With this morning’s trade with the Montreal Canadiens, the Kings now own the 26th pick in what has been touted as an extremely deep draft. The Kings will have an opportunity to select a promising prospect when they step onto the stage of the Sphere in Las Vegas on Friday evening. Having added two additional picks by trading back five spots in the first round, the Kings now own six draft picks across the two-day, seven round draft, the Kings will be selecting in the first round (26th), second round via MTL (57th), fourth round (118th), sixth round (182nd) and twice in the seventh round (198th via MTL & 214th). 

  • The Kings original second-round draft pick went to the Philadelphia Flyers this offseason with Cal Petersen, Sean Walker and Helge Grans in exchange for Kevin Connauton and Hayden Hodgson.
  • The Kings third-round pick was sent to the Buffalo Sabres in return for goaltender Erik Portillo.
  • *The Kings fifth-round pick was also sent to the Flyers back on March 23rd, 2023 when the Kings packaged the 150th pick with Brendan Lemieux for forward Zach MacEwen

What you need to know ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft:

When:

  • Friday, June 28th @ 4 PM (Round 1)
  • Saturday, June 29th @ 8:30 AM (Rounds 2-7)

Where: The Sphere, Las Vegas, NV

Watch:

  • Friday, Day 1 (Round 1): ESPN
  • Saturday, Day 2 (Rounds 2-7): NHL Network & ESPN+

Additional Reading:

