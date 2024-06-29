LA Kings Make Four Selections at 2024 NHL Draft

The LA Kings made four selections at the 2024 NHL Draft at Sphere in Las Vegas. After selecting forward Liam Greentree in the (26th overall) on Day One, the Kings selected goaltender Carter George (second round, 57th overall), defenseman Jared Woolley (sixth round, 164th overall) and forward James Reeder (seventh round, 198th overall) on Day Two.

George, 18, has tended goal for the Owen Sound Attack in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for the past two seasons. The 6-1, 195-pound netminder posted a .907 save percentage (SV%), 3.30 goals-against-average (GAA) and a league-leading four shutouts to secure a 23-21-6 regular-season record for the Attack this past season. George was selected to both the OHL First All-Rookie Team and OHL Third All-Star Team and was awarded the Bobby Smith Trophy for OHL Scholastic Player of the Year. The Thunder Bay, ON native represented Canada at the 2024 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Under-18 World Junior Championships this past spring. George was named the Best Goaltender of the tournament after posting a 2.33 GAA and .915 SV% to lead Canada to a 6-0-0 record and a gold medal.

Woolley, 18, split this past season between the London Knights in the OHL and the St. Thomas Stars of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL). Following a 19-game stretch with 21 points (6-15=21) for the Stars, the 6-4, 210-pound defenseman notched five points (3-2=5) in 37 games for London. The Port Hope, ON native played in all 16 of London’s playoff games in the OHL Playoffs, registering three points (1-2=3) and winning the J. Ross Robertson Cup in the OHL Championship.

Reeder, 18, spent the past two seasons with the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the United States Hockey League (USHL). While serving as an alternate captain in the 2023-24 campaign, Reeder recorded career highs in goals (20), assists (40), points (60), penalty minutes (30) and plus-minus (plus-11). The 5-10, 175-pound winger also notched five points (1-4=5) in 11 USHL playoff games. The Glenview, Ill. native finished his USHL career with 94 points (35-59=94) in 114 regular season games played and will join the University of Denver Pioneers (NCAA) next season.