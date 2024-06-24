LA Kings Development Camp Set for July 1-3 at Toyota Sports Performance Center

Dev 16x9
By LA Kings
@LAKings LAKings.com

The LA Kings will host the team’s annual Development Camp at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, Calif. from Monday, July 1, through Wednesday, July 3.

The Development Camp roster will feature Kings prospects from recent NHL Drafts and other camp invites participating in on-ice sessions conducted by the Kings Player Development Staff. A full camp roster will be released once finalized. All on-ice camp practices are free and open to the public.

The three-day event features daily practices and scrimmages led by the Kings Player Development Staff, including Glen Murray, Mike Donnelly, Sean O'Donnell, Jarret Stoll, Matt Greene, Jeremy Clark and Adam Brown, along with guest coaches Stephane Richer, Serge Aubin and Rob Collins from Eisbaeren Berlin.

Players and Player Development Staff will be available to media at the conclusion of their first on-ice practice session on July 1, and following their scrimmages on July 2 and 3. 

Monday, July 1

  • 9:30am - Forward Group
  • 3:00pm - Forward Group
  • 11:00am - Defense Group
  • 4:00pm - Defense Group

Tuesday, July 2

  • 9:30am - Defense Group
  • 11:00am - Forward Group
  • 3:00pm - Scrimmage

Wednesday, July 3

  • 9:00am - Forward Group
  • 10:30am - Defense Group
  • 3:00pm - Scrimmage

