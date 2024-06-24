LA Kings Sign Forward Samuel Fagemo to a One-Year Contract

The LA Kings have signed forward Samuel Fagemo to one-year contract extension with an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000 through the 2024-25 campaign.

Fagemo, 24, registered a career-high 43 goals and 62 points (43-19=62) in 50 games for the Ontario Reign last season, including a league-leading 19 power-play goals, 10 game-winning goals and a 1.24 points-per-game pace (min. GP: 20). It marked the most power-play goals scored in a single season in the AHL since the 2016-17 campaign (Chris Terry w/ St. John’s). Fagemo’s 43 goals, 19 power-play goals and 10 game-winning goals are also the most scored in each respective category in a single season in Ontario’s franchise history. Fagemo skated in eight NHL games last season, including four with the Nashville Predators and an additional four with the Kings after being re-acquired on Nov. 11.

The 6-0, 200-pound forward notched points in 36 of his 50 games played with Ontario, including 12 multi-goal performances and added a pair of goals and five points (2-3=5) in eight Calder Cup Playoff contests. With his efforts, Fagemo was selected to the AHL Second All-Star Team at the conclusion of the regular-season. He also earned AHL Player of the Week honors for the period ending March 11, 2024, after notching five goals and an assist (5-1=6) in two games.

Selected by the Kings in the second round (50th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Fagemo has registered 156 points (103-53=156) in 201 career AHL games with Ontario. Since his AHL debut on Feb. 6, 2021, Fagemo’s 103 goals are the most in the league over that span. He’s added four points (3-1=4) in 21 career NHL games between the Kings and Predators, including his first career NHL goal on Dec. 3, 2022, against Carolina.

The Goteborg, Sweden native has represented his home country in three IIHF events, including two IIHF World Junior Championships (2020 – bronze, 2019) and one IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship (2018 – bronze). In 19 appearances, he’s produced 16 points (8-8=16) with eight PIM and a plus-six rating and finished as the leading point-scorer (13 points; 8-5=13) in seven tournament games at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship.