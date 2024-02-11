2/10 FINAL - Kings 4, Oilers 0

In their first game after the 2024 All-Star break and in their first game with Interim Head Coach Jim Hiller serving as the bench boss, the Kings took down the Edmonton Oilers by a convincing score of 4-0. Looking up at the Oilers in the standings, the Kings pulled within three points of their rivals with the win for the third seed in the Pacific Division.

It was a strong first period for the Kings as they doubled up the Oilers in the shot department, but the game remained scoreless after 20 minutes. Continuing their strong play in the second, the Kings quickly took the lead and added to it. Opening the scoring, Pierre-Luc Dubois beat Stuart Skinner with a heavy wrist shot on the power play. Dubois’ goal came 2:28 into the period and was his 11th goal of the season. Less than a minute later, Quinton Byfield, who had one of his best games of his young career stripped Connor McDavid of the puck and led a 2-on-1 down the ice. There, Byfield fed Trevor Lewis backdoor to double the Kings lead. The goal for Lewis marks his seventh on the season.

Up a pair of goals entering the final 20 minutes of regulation, the Kings expanded their lead. Byfield had a big period, notching a pair of goals to pull away from the Oilers. Beginning with an even strength tally midway into the period, Byfield potted his 15th goal of the season with a beautifully placed wrist shot off of a rebound from a Vladislav Gavrikov point shot. Then, in the closing minutes, Byfield capped off his outstanding night with an empty net goal to close out the victory. Byfield's three points marked his ninth multi-point effort of the season, tied for second in the league this season by a skater 21 years of age or younger and trailing only Lucas Raymond (11). Also, by logging the 69th, 70th, and 71st points of his career tonight, (24-47=71), Byfield becomes the 14th skater in Kings history to record at least 70 career points before turning 22 years old.

David Rittich took the net for the Kings and played "his best game of the season" according to Interim Head Coach Jim Hiller. Rittich stopped all 26 Oilers shots to earn his first shutout of the season. Thanks to Rittich and the team in front of him, it is just the second time this season that the high octane Oilers have been shutout in a game.