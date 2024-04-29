4/28 GAME 4 FINAL - Kings 0, Oilers 1

The Kings failed to even the best-of-seven series in Game 4 on Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena. Despite playing Game 4 very much on their terms and outshooting the Oilers 33-13 across 60 minutes of regulation, the Kings could not find the back of the net. Falling 1-0, the Kings now trail 3-1 in the series and will face elimination beginning in Game 5 on Wednesday, May 1st when the series shifts back to Edmonton.

The Kings got off to quick start on Sunday as they outshot the Oilers 10-4, outhit them in the first period and led in offensive zone possession time 8:06-7:31 after 20 minutes, but the score remained 0-0.

Enter period two and the Oilers earned their only power play of the game. Just past the halfway point of the game, it was the Oilers who struck on the man advantage for the eighth time in the series when Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl set up Evan Bouchard for a one-timer from the point that beat David Rittch on the blocker side.

Heading into the final 20 minutes of regulation, the Kings held a 20-10 shot advantage in the game. Trailing 1-0 in the power play opportunity department, the Kings got their chance to even the score with a man advantage with 11:11 to go in the game but could not convert. The Kings totaled 13 shots in the third period, but could not solve Stuart Skinner.

The aforementioned Rittich made his first start of the series for the Kings, replacing Cam Talbot in net and while not over busy, played well stopping 12 of 13 Oilers shots.