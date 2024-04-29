4/28 GAME 4 FINAL - Kings 0, Oilers 1

20240429_051032522_iOS
By Jack Jablonski
@Jabs_13 LAKings.com

The Kings failed to even the best-of-seven series in Game 4 on Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena. Despite playing Game 4 very much on their terms and outshooting the Oilers 33-13 across 60 minutes of regulation, the Kings could not find the back of the net. Falling 1-0, the Kings now trail 3-1 in the series and will face elimination beginning in Game 5 on Wednesday, May 1st when the series shifts back to Edmonton. 

The Kings got off to quick start on Sunday as they outshot the Oilers 10-4, outhit them in the first period and led in offensive zone possession time 8:06-7:31 after 20 minutes, but the score remained 0-0. 

Enter period two and the Oilers earned their only power play of the game. Just past the halfway point of the game, it was the Oilers who struck on the man advantage for the eighth time in the series when Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl set up Evan Bouchard for a one-timer from the point that beat David Rittch on the blocker side. 

Heading into the final 20 minutes of regulation, the Kings held a 20-10 shot advantage in the game. Trailing 1-0 in the power play opportunity department, the Kings got their chance to even the score with a man advantage with 11:11 to go in the game but could not convert. The Kings totaled 13 shots in the third period, but could not solve Stuart Skinner. 

The aforementioned Rittich made his first start of the series for the Kings, replacing Cam Talbot in net and while not over busy, played well stopping 12 of 13 Oilers shots.

Recap: Oilers at Kings 4.28.24

News Feed

LA Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: How to Watch Game 4

4/26 GAME 3 FINAL - Kings 1, Oilers 6

4/24 GAME 2 FINAL - Kings 5, Oilers 4 (OT)

4/22 GAME 1 FINAL - Kings 4, Oilers 7

LA Kings Announce Roster Move

LA Kings Celebrate Earth Month

Pride Night Presented by Blue Shield of California

LA Kings Women’s History Celebration

LA Kings Announce Roster Moves

PLATELETS FOR PLAYOFFS TAKES PLACE AT CHLA APRIL 22 – 25

LA Kings Begin First Round Playoff Series Versus Oilers on Monday in Edmonton

4/18 FINAL - Kings 5, Blackhawks 4 (OT)

LA Kings To Host Playoffs Fan Rally at TSPC

LA Kings Announce 2023-24 Team Awards

LA Kings Nominate Kevin Fiala for 2024 King Clancy Memorial Trophy

LA Kings Announce Roster Moves

4/15 FINAL - Kings 1, Wild 3

4/13 FINAL - Kings 3, Ducks 1