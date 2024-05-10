Prospect Report: Hampton Slukynsky 

What a year Hampton Slukynsky has had. The Kings 2023 fourth-round draft pick (118th overall) from Warroad, Minnesota was named the USHL’s Goaltender of the Year on May 9th and deservingly so. Slukynsky, an 18-year-old rookie in the USHL, has put together a monumental season with the Fargo Force.

Slukynsky began his USHL career and started the season with 15 consecutive wins out of the gates. In total, he posted a regular-season record of 28-3-0-0 and Slukynsky led the USHL in goals-against average (1.86), save percentage (.923%) and shutouts (5). Slukynsky’s Goaltender of the Year accolade joins his First Team All-USHL honors that he was awarded on May 8. Slukynsky was named as the league's Goaltender of the Week three times this season and helped Team USA to a bronze medal in this year’s World Junior A Challenge.

Slukynsky and the Forgo Force are set to drop the puck in Game 1 of the Clark Cup best-of-five Final tonight at 5:05 p.m against the Dubuque Saints. Both the Force and the Saints were the top seed in their respective conferences during the regular season. Slukynsky faced Dubuque just once during the regular season and posted a 22-save shutout.

Slukynsky enters the Clark Cup Finals with a 6-2-0-0 playoff record, has a goals against average of 1.52 and a save percentage of .933%.