LA Kings Announce Roster Moves

The LA Kings announced the following player transactions:

Forward Akil Thomas has been loaned to the Ontario Reign (AHL).

Forward Alex Turcotte has been recalled to the Kings from his conditioning loan. Additionally, he has been activated from long-term injured reserve (LTIR).

The Kings will return to the ice for their regular season finale on Thursday, April 18, against the Chicago Blackhawks at Crypto.com Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on Bally Sports West and the LA Kings Audio Network on iHeartRadio.