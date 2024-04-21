Pride Night Presented by Blue Shield of California

The Blades were also highlighted later in the night as a team when the arena wished them luck as they prepared to compete at the Palm Springs International Pride Hockey Tournament, which the Kings were proud to sponsor.

Kings players wore Pride specialty jerseys for arrivals designed by local nonbinary artist Annie Hong aka Hootnannie. The signed jerseys were auctioned by the Kings Care Foundation and raised over $20,000 with proceeds benefitting GLSEN and You Can Play. Corresponding Pride merchandise was also sold in the arena and online at the TeamLA store.