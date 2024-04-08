LA Kings Stanley Cup Playoff Tickets Now Available For Purchase

The opportunity for LA Kings fans to buy playoff tickets for First Round 2024 postseason games at Crypto.com Arena is now.

Tickets for the general public went on-sale this morning, the team announced. Tickets are available at lakings.com/playoffs or axs.com/lakings. Group tickets and Event Suites rentals are also available.

Season Ticket Memberships for the 2024-25 season are on sale now. New Members also guarantee their playoff ticket access for this season.

The 2024 LA Kings postseason is presented by Mercury Insurance, Toyota, Blue Shield of California, Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel, and Skrewball.

The Kings (41-25-11 and winners of three consecutive games) next play at Anaheim tomorrow, Tuesday, with the game broadcast on KCAL-9 and the LA Kings iHeartRadio Network. Game time is 7 p.m.

The Kings return to Crypto.com Arena on Thursday to face Calgary. Game time on Thursday night is 7:30 p.m.