On April 1st, the LA Kings kicked off Earth Month with the Anaheim Ducks, Mercury Insurance and Ryan’s Recycling for the annual Freeway Faceoff Beach Clean Up. Over 200 volunteers in total convened at Granada Beach in Long Beach to collect 858 pounds of trash!
LA Kings Celebrate Earth Month
The LA Kings celebrated Earth Month this year throughout Los Angeles with educational programming, used sports gear collection drives and the annual Freeway Faceoff Beach Clean Up.
A special thanks to our friends at Jersey Mike’s for fueling volunteers to pick up more trash than ever before!
The Kings were also excited to honor Ryan Hickman, of Ryan’s Recycling, later that month during their Green Game to perform the ceremonial puck drop. Ryan, now 14 years old, started his recycling efforts when he was just three years old and has since recycle nearly 2 million bottles and cans.
The Kings Green Game also featured Grades of Green, which empowers students to take environmental action in their schools. Before the game, 15 students from their SOAR Eco-Innovation Academy were led on a tour of Crypto.com Arena back of house operations by AEG Sustainability Program Manager Nelson Ventress to learn about the sustainable practices used throughout the building.
After the tour, the students had the opportunity to learn more about how AEG keeps green top-of-mind throughout its entire business through a professional speed dating session with members of People for the Planet, AEG’s sustainability-focused employee network group.
Grades of Green Executive Director Kim Siehl and student Eco-Leader Mit Muni also accepted a $15,000 donation from the Kings Care Foundation to support Grades of Green’s ongoing work in environmental education and youth-led climate action.
Lastly, the Kings hosted a special installment of their Used Sports Gear Drives Presented by Play It Again Sports, a Winmark Brand. Thank you to all the fans that donated their gently used gear before they watched the Kings take on the Flames!
Fans can always give their gently used gear a second life by dropping it off at one of the LA Kings x Play It Again Sports collection sites available at five rinks across LA:
- Toyota Sports Performance Center
- LA Kings Valley Ice Center
- LA Kings Ice at Pickwick Gardens
- The Cube Santa Clarita
- LA Kings Iceoplex Ice Arena - Simi Valley
- LA Kings Iceland at Paramount
- LA King Ice at Promenade on the Peninsula
Learn more about donating used gear here.