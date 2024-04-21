LA Kings Women’s History Celebration

The LA Kings hosted a two-part Career Lab with The ALLIANCE & Play Equity Fund to welcome 20 girls from the Girls Academic Leadership Academy for a holistic mentoring and job shadow opportunity with women in the Kings front office.

On February 29, the students came into the Kings offices to learn about the different departments that make up the organization and then participated in professional speed dating with women in the front office to learn more about their careers. At the end of the day, students ranked their interests to be paired up for the in-game job shadow on March 7.