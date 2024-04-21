LA Kings Women’s History Celebration

The LA Kings were proud to celebrate Women's History Month by spotlighting the incredible community of female hockey players and fans in Los Angeles. Additionally, the organization will continue to provide support for vulnerable women through our partnerships with local organizations as well as purposefully invest in growing opportunities in sport for girls both on and off the ice.

Womens History

The LA Kings hosted a two-part Career Lab with The ALLIANCE & Play Equity Fund to welcome 20 girls from the Girls Academic Leadership Academy for a holistic mentoring and job shadow opportunity with women in the Kings front office.

On February 29, the students came into the Kings offices to learn about the different departments that make up the organization and then participated in professional speed dating with women in the front office to learn more about their careers. At the end of the day, students ranked their interests to be paired up for the in-game job shadow on March 7.

SPEED DATING @ TSPC-54
SPEED DATING @ TSPC-63

On March 7, during the LA Kings Women’s History Night, the students were paired up with a mentor based on their interests and had the opportunity to shadow the mentor and their responsibilities throughout the game, getting a behind-the-scenes look at the operations behind a Kings game and hands-on experience.

434648099_376159598582072_7344039199157390044_n

The Kings also teamed up with St. Anne’s Family Services to host a pre-game Toiletry Drive Presented by LA Tourism to collect essential hygiene supplies for underserved mothers and families. St. Anne’s is a social service agency with the mission of building nurturing and resilient families—from pregnancy to parenthood and childhood to adulthood—for generations to come.

Click Here to Watch about St. Anne's Family Services!

The Kings continued to celebrate past, present and future groundbreaking women in sport with the help of specialty jersey and merchandise artist, construction Project Manager, and former professional hockey goaltender, Kimberly Sass of SASS STUDIO. Her designs were a proud acknowledgment of all the barriers that have been broken by pioneering women and the doors this has opened for younger generations. The signed jerseys raised almost $20,000 for the Kings Care Foundation to grow opportunities and support for girls hockey programs.

OTT @ LAK-47
OTT @ LAK-28

One such girls program being the LA Lions Hockey Club, who were highlighted throughout the night to celebrate the club’s achievements this season. Their 14U AAA team particularly excelled this season, winning Pacific Districts and moving on to the Tier 1 USA Hockey National Championships!

OTT @ LAK-35
OTT @ LAK-40

