LA Kings to Host 4th Annual Summer Sale to Raise Funds for Kings Care Foundation

On Saturday June 1st, the LA Kings invite fans to come out to Toyota Sports Performance Center from 10:30 am – 12:30 pm to take part in family-friendly programming and fundraising in support of the Kings Care Foundation. This will be the fourth time the LA Kings have hosted this sale, and the first time this event will take place at the beginning of the summer. The LA Kings plan to host another Summer Sale in August as well before the start of the season.

During this time, fans will be able to shop on-sale items, such as game-used memorabilia, pro-stock gear, and other specialty apparel! All fans in attendance can also participate in games and win prizes. Fans who want to beat the rush and get their first choice of items are welcome to purchase a priority pass which grants you access to the event 30 minutes before doors open to the public. Summer Sale Priority Passes can be purchased here for $40. Supply is limited so get yours before they sell out!

Plus, anyone that spends $250 or more at the Summer Sale will receive two (2) tickets to a select LA Kings home game in October or November!

Once you're done shopping, participate in hockey-themed activities, play lawn games, eat and drink at Kings Cove, or say hi to one of the many Kings personalities in attendance, including Bailey, Mikey Alexander, Daryl Evans, the Hockey Development Team, and DJ Los.

Join Kings fans as we all come back together for a fun-filled day supporting a great cause!