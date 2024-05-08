LA Kings 2023-24 Season By the Numbers 

43 — Points since Jim Hiller took over as the Kings Interim Head Coach

During the NHL All-Star Break, General Manager Rob Blake announced that Jim Hiller had been named as the team's Interim Head Coach. Hiller, a former player for the Kings during the 1992-93 season, made his head-coaching debut on February 10th and picked up his first win as the bench boss when the team shut out the Edmonton Oilers 4-0. Under Hiller, the Kings went 21-12-1, earned 43 points and had the seventh-best record in the NHL during his stint to close out the regular season.

84.6% (2nd) —The Kings penalty-kill percentage (and team ranking)

The Kings regular season penalty kill stood at the top of the league for much of the season. Improving by 8.8% from last season’s 75.8%, the Kings penalty kill jumped by 22 spots all the way up to second in the NHL. The 2023-24 penalty kill was the franchise’s best since the 2017-18 season (85.0%) and the seventh-best penalty kill by percentage in the organization’s 57-year existence.

2.56 — Goals Against Average

The Kings were elite on the defensive side of the puck this season. The Kings surrendered just 210 goals in 82 games, an average of 2.56 per game, the third best mark in the NHL. Trailing only the Florida Panthers and Winnipeg Jets, the Kings relied heavily on good goaltending and their aforementioned regular season penalty kill. Led by starter Cam Talbot, the veteran goaltender ranked seventh in GAA at 2.50 and had a save percentage of .910, both good for top-10 numbers in the NHL among goalies who made at least 25 appearances. David Rittich also played a significant role between the pipes this season for the Kings coming in, in relief of the injured Pheonix Copley halfway through the season. Rittich had outstanding numbers, posting a career-low 2.15 GAA and a career-high .921 SV%.

11 — The amount of defensive metrics that the Kings ranked in the top-5 in the NHL

Including GAA and xGAA, the Kings had 11 defensive metrics that ranked in the top-5 of the NHL. The Kings defensive rankings were as follows:

Goals against average (GAA): 3rd (2.56)

Expected goals against average (xGAA): 2nd (2.58)

Shot attempts allowed: 5th (54.8)

Shots allowed: 4th (28.8)

Slot shots allowed: 1st (11.8)

Inner slot shots allowed: 4th (6.0)

Slot passes allowed: 3rd (12.4)

Rush chances allowed: 4th (5.6)

Cycle chances allowed: 5th (8.7)

Rebound chances allowed: 5th (1.7)

High-Danger allowed: 3rd (12.6)

31 — Trevor Moore goals

Trevor Moore became the first California-born NHLer to lead a California based team in scoring when he netted 31 goals for the Kings this season. Moore reached the 30-goal threshold for the first time in his career, topping his previous career high of 17 goals set in 2021-22. Bouncing back from an injury-riddled 2022-23 campaign where Moore only appeared in 59 games, Moore played in all 82 games for the Kings this season, led the team in goals and finished fourth on the team in points with 57 (31-26=57).