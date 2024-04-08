LA Kings to host Gear Drive on April 11th

Your gently used sporting goods equipment can have a second life when you donate it to an LA Kings Gear Drive, presented by Play It Again Sports, a Winmark brand.

If you're attending the LA Kings v. Calgary Flames game on April 11th, look for a collection table at any entrance to Crypto.com Arena before the game. For every item you donate, you receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win LA Kings signed memorabilia!

You can also donate your used hockey gear at rinks throughout Los Angeles! Look for the hockey net donation bins next time you're at your local rink. Donate your hockey gear and receive a voucher to attend a 2024-2025 LA Kings home game.

These drives take place as the LA Kings celebrate Earth Month and encourage all fans to recycle, reuse and reduce whenever possible.