LA Kings Asian Pacific Islander Desi Heritage Month Employee Spotlight

Join us in celebrating the contributions of our amazing employees!

16X9-NO COPY copy

The LA Kings are proud to celebrate the contributions of the API Desi community in the sport of hockey and are dedicated to endorsing programs that promote diversity and broaden access to ice sports throughout the greater Los Angeles area. As we honor Asian Pacific Islander Desi Heritage Month, we're thrilled to highlight some of our remarkable employees and past community initiatives.

Earlier this season, the LA Kings celebrated Lunar New Year, Indian Cultural Celebration, Filipino Heritage, and Japanese Heritage at our games. These celebrations featured pregame activities and in-arena highlights as well as promotions such as specialty ticket packs, merch collaborations, and jerseys. Exclusive merch drops can still be found online at teamlastore.com while supplies last!

To learn more about our specialty jerseys, click here!

For additional resources, click here!

Join us in spotlighting some of our amazing employees who work at the LA Kings and Ontario Reign.

Nam McGrail
Maile Camille Domantay
Therese Nguyen
JOhn Abary
Amanda Phou
Alyse Pelayo

News Feed

4/28 GAME 4 FINAL - Kings 0, Oilers 1

LA Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: How to Watch Game 4

4/26 GAME 3 FINAL - Kings 1, Oilers 6

4/24 GAME 2 FINAL - Kings 5, Oilers 4 (OT)

4/22 GAME 1 FINAL - Kings 4, Oilers 7

LA Kings Announce Roster Move

LA Kings Celebrate Earth Month

Pride Night Presented by Blue Shield of California

LA Kings Women’s History Celebration

LA Kings Announce Roster Moves

PLATELETS FOR PLAYOFFS TAKES PLACE AT CHLA APRIL 22 – 25

LA Kings Begin First Round Playoff Series Versus Oilers on Monday in Edmonton

4/18 FINAL - Kings 5, Blackhawks 4 (OT)

LA Kings To Host Playoffs Fan Rally at TSPC

LA Kings Announce 2023-24 Team Awards

LA Kings Nominate Kevin Fiala for 2024 King Clancy Memorial Trophy

LA Kings Announce Roster Moves

4/15 FINAL - Kings 1, Wild 3