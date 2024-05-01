LA Kings Asian Pacific Islander Desi Heritage Month Employee Spotlight

The LA Kings are proud to celebrate the contributions of the API Desi community in the sport of hockey and are dedicated to endorsing programs that promote diversity and broaden access to ice sports throughout the greater Los Angeles area. As we honor Asian Pacific Islander Desi Heritage Month, we're thrilled to highlight some of our remarkable employees and past community initiatives.

Earlier this season, the LA Kings celebrated Lunar New Year, Indian Cultural Celebration, Filipino Heritage, and Japanese Heritage at our games. These celebrations featured pregame activities and in-arena highlights as well as promotions such as specialty ticket packs, merch collaborations, and jerseys. Exclusive merch drops can still be found online at teamlastore.com while supplies last!

Join us in spotlighting some of our amazing employees who work at the LA Kings and Ontario Reign.