LA Kings Sign Three Players to NHL Contracts

The LA Kings have signed three players to NHL contracts, including:

Forward Taylor Ward, one-year, two-way contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000 through the 2024-25 season.

Defenseman Joe Hicketts, one-year, two-way contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000 through the 2024-25 season.

Forward Kaleb Lawrence, three-year, entry-level contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $852,500 through the 2026-27 season.

Ward, 26, recently completed his second full season with the Ontario Reign, the Kings' primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL), establishing career-highs in goals (11), assists (21) and points (32) in 71 games with a team-high plus-23 rating, the highest plus-minus rating to finish a season by a Reign player since Kurtis MacDermid (+24) in the 2015-16 campaign. Ward added two goals and five assists (2-5=7) with a plus-6 in eight Calder Cup Playoff appearances.

The 6-2, 195-pound forward made his professional hockey debut with the Reign on March 20, 2022, against the Abbotsford Canucks following his senior season at the University of Nebraska-Omaha (NCHC) and has accumulated 68 points (23-45=68) in 158 career AHL outings with the Reign. Since joining the Reign, he’s been in the lineup for 158 of the team’s 160 games played, missing only a single game each of his last two full AHL seasons.

Prior to turning pro, Ward spent four years with the University of Nebraska-Omaha (NCHC), appearing in 131 NCAA games and collecting 115 points (57-58=115), including a team-leading 19 goals and 39 points (19-20=39) in 38 games as a senior in 2021-22. Ward ranks sixth in program history in goals, 10th in points and tied for eighth in points-per-game (0.88, min. 50 games).

A native of Kelowna, B.C., he skated in parts of four seasons with the Penticton Vees of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), collecting 77 points (36-41=77) in 162 games while helping the Vees capture the 2016-17 Fred Page Cup as BCHL Champions.