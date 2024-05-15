LA Kings Sign Goaltender David Rittich to a One-Year Contract Extension

The LA Kings have signed goaltender David Rittich to a one-year contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $1,000,000 through the 2024-25 season.

Rittich, 31, split the 2023-24 campaign between the Kings and their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate Ontario Reign. With the Kings, Rittich posted a 13-6-3 record in 24 games while establishing career-bests in goals-against average (2.15 GAA), save percentage (.921 SV%) and shutouts (3). Rittich also suited up for two Stanley Cup Playoff outings, where he accumulated a 2.56 GAA and .872 SV%. In 16 outings with Ontario, Rittich established a 7-6-3 record with a 2.63 GAA, .901 SV% and three shutouts.

The 6-4, 205-pound netminder recorded his first win as a member of the Kings on Dec. 19, 2023 in San Jose to become the third Czech-born goaltender to win a game in Kings history. In the team’s first game following the All-Star Break on Feb. 10, Rittich stopped all 26 shots faced against Edmonton to record his fifth career shutout and first as a member of the Kings. By doing so, Rittich joined Roman Cechmanek (5) as the only Czech-born goaltenders in franchise history to record a shutout for the club.

Rittich returns to the Kings having played parts of eight NHL seasons with the Kings, Winnipeg Jets, Nashville Predators, Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames. In 196 career NHL games, Rittich has accumulated a record of 92-57-24 with a 2.78 GAA, .906 SV% and seven shutouts. A 2020 NHL All-Star Game participant, his best NHL season came in 2018-19 with the Flames where he established a record of 27-9-5, setting career marks in wins, goals-against average (2.61), save percentage (.911%).



Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Calgary in 2016, Rittich has played in two seasons (2016-18) with the Stockton Heat of the AHL, going 22-16-5 with a 2.53 GAA, .914 SV% and seven shutouts. In four Calder Cup Playoffs games, Rittich went 2-1-0 with a 2.88 GAA and .917 SV%. The Jihlava, Czechia native has represented his home country at the 2018 IIHF Men's World Championship, posting a 2-1-0 record with a 1.98 GAA, .900 SV% and one shutout.