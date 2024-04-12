LA Kings Clinch 2024 Stanley Cup Playoff Berth

The LA Kings have officially clinched a berth in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs following tonight's victory over the Calgary Flames.

The Kings, with a 42-26-11 record and 95 points through 79 games this season, became the seventh team in the Western Conference and 13th team in the NHL to secure their place in the postseason. The 2024 postseason appearance marks the team’s third consecutive trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs and 33rd qualification in franchise history.

In total, 14 players from last year’s Kings playoff roster return, including the team’s leading playoff scorer Adrian Kempe (5-3=8; 6GP), who has eclipsed the 70-point mark (27-45=72) this season for the first time in his career. Also returning is this year’s leading goal scorer Trevor Moore, who became the first California-born skater (Thousand Oaks, Calif.) to record a 30-goal season (30-25=55) for a California-based team.

It is the first time the Kings have reached the playoffs in three consecutive seasons since qualifying five years in a row from 2010-14, during which time Anze Kopitar, Drew Doughty and Trevor Lewis helped the Kings capture the first two Stanley Cups (2012, 2014) in franchise history.

The Kings first round opponent, schedule, and broadcast calendar are to be determined and will be announced once they have been finalized.

The Kings will next play on Saturday, April 13, against the Anaheim Ducks at Crypto.com Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on Bally Sports West and the LA Kings iHeartRadio Network.