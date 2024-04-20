LA Kings Announce Roster Moves

The LA Kings announced the following player transactions:



• Goaltender Aaron Dell has been recalled from the Ontario Reign (AHL)

• Forward Carl Grundstrom has been recalled to the Kings from his conditioning loan

The Kings will kick off Round One of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs with Game 1 against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, April 22, at Rogers Place. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. PT (8:00 p.m. MT) and will be broadcast on Bally Sports SoCal, ESPN2 and the LA Kings Audio Network on iHeartRadio.