4/6 FINAL - Kings 6, Canucks 3

The LA Kings picked up their third consecutive victory, as they skated to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday evening at Crypto.com Arena.

The Kings were led by a three-point night from forward Adrian Kempe (2-1-3), while forward Kevin Fiala (1-1-2), defenseman Drew Doughty (1-1-2) and forward Anze Kopitar (0-2-2) each had multiple points in the victory. Forward Trevor Moore also scored, during the third period, his 30th goal of the season, the first time he's reached the milestone. Goaltender Cam Talbot made 39 saves to earn the victory between the pipes.

CLICK HERE for the full game recap on LAKingsInsider.com, including post-game quotes from Doughty, Kempe, Fiala and Head Coach Jim Hiller.

After the two points tonight, the Kings could clinch a playoff berth as soon as tomorrow, pending results in other games.