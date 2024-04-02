4/1 FINAL - Kings 3, Jets 4

The LA Kings concluded their trip to Western Canada with a record of 1-3-0, following a narrow, 4-3 defeat against the Winnipeg Jets on Monday evening at Canada Life Centre.

Forwards Viktor Arvidsson, Kevin Fiala and Anze Kopitar each scored for the Kings, while defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov tallied a pair of assists and goaltender Cam Talbot made 28 saves on 32 shots.

CLICK HERE for a full post-game report, including post-game reactions from Gavrikov, forward Akil Thomas and Head Coach Jim Hiller, on LAKingsInsider.com.