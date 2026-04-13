Yager set to make NHL debut against Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS – Brayden Yager’s game day routine had an unexpected interruption on Sunday.

He was eating pre-game meal ahead of the matinee between his playoff-bound Manitoba Moose club and the Texas Stars, when his head coach – Mark Morrison – called him.

That’s when the 21-year-old learned he wouldn’t be playing that afternoon. Instead, he’d be flying to Vegas with the Winnipeg Jets.

“It was a quick turnaround. I had probably an hour to kind of get ready for the flight,” said Yager. “My mom was visiting in Winnipeg. We had a homestand with the Moose, she came and visited. So, she was there (when he got the call) and we obviously called dad and my brother right away. It was quick because we were packing at the same time, but then they had to sort their flights out and come down here (to Las Vegas). It’s exciting that they get to come.”

Yager will make his National Hockey League debut Monday night when the Jets square off with the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. The product of Saskatoon, SK has 10 goals and 30 points in his first pro season and got into three preseason games with the Jets this past fall.

Additionally, he was named Manitoba’s Rookie of the Year on Sunday. Needless to say, all the reports the Jets coaching staff got from the Moose indicated just how much Yager had earned this opportunity.

“Whether you’re in the American League or the NHL, it’s consistency. Young players, we talk about it often, when you get that into your game coaches can rely on you, your teammates can rely on you. That’s what he’s done a good job at,” said Arniel. “He’s been real consistent, whether that’s playing in his end of the rink or the offensive side, killing penalties, whatever it might be. He just has to come in and try to emulate that and do that tonight.”

Yager takes pride in that consistency, and he’s found ways to raise his game as the AHL’s regular season winds down. He tied for the team-lead with 10 points in 15 games in the month of March.

“We have a great group with the Moose, a lot of great leaders. I’m just adapting to faster, stronger, harder hockey,” Yager said. “As a young guy coming from junior, you can kind of get away with being a little inconsistent at times. That’s one thing that for sure, the biggest growth in my game is probably the consistency. In the last stretch and finding my game and playing that (game) every night.”

His linemates will be Nikita Chibrikov – who has 13 games on his NHL resume – and Nino Niederreiter, who brings 1,027 games to the table.

“I remember it just like it was yesterday when I played my first NHL game, so I know exactly how he’s feeling in that moment right now,” said Niederreiter. “I definitely saw his speed in training camp, with the way he stickhandles. He’s obviously highly talented, you can tell that he’s a player who is very confident on the ice and wants to learn each and every day. That’s something I remember from training camp. It’s fun having him up here.”

When Yager looks across from him tonight in the face-off dot, he’ll be going up against some high-end and experienced talent from the Golden Knights, but that’s all part of the experience according to Arniel.

“He’s got a tough task ahead of him. You look at (Tomas) Hertl, (Jack) Eichel, (Mitch) Marner, some real good centres there,” Arniel said. “He’s worked at being a good two-way player. He was that, obviously, in junior, but it’s a different thing when you get to the pros. That’s what we talked to him about. Just go out and be yourself. Do what you do best and hopefully it will be a strong evening for him”

And that’s probably the best advice Yager can receive on this special day. Players will often say that the day flies by, so taking the time to soak in the moment is important.

“Everybody has kind of come up to me and congratulated me and are just saying enjoy it,” said Yager. “You only get your first game once, so go out there, have fun, compete and just enjoy it.”