Hellebuyck solid, Americans lock up 2nd seed

USA 5, GERMANY 1

Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves and improved to 2-0 at the 2026 Winter Olympics and helped the Americans finish as the second seed with a 5-1 over Germany.

Hellebuyck lost his shutout bid at 11:22 of the third period when Tim Stutzle beat the Jets goaltender over his glove. The 32-year-old allowed just two goals in his two starts and looks to be the front runner to start in the quarterfinals. Since the Americans are the number two seed, they will face the winner of Sweden/Latvia.