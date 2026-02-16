Two Winnipeg Jets Olympians were in action on the final day of the preliminary round, Connor Hellebuyck and Nino Niederreiter. Josh Morrissey remained out of Canada’s lineup in their win over France but has not been ruled out for the Canadians quarterfinal matchup on Wednesday. Canada beat France 10-2 to lock up the number one seed and will play the winner of Czechia/Denmark.
Hellebuyck solid, Americans lock up 2nd seed
Hellebuyck makes 23 saves as the Americans beat Germany 5-1
USA 5, GERMANY 1
Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves and improved to 2-0 at the 2026 Winter Olympics and helped the Americans finish as the second seed with a 5-1 over Germany.
Hellebuyck lost his shutout bid at 11:22 of the third period when Tim Stutzle beat the Jets goaltender over his glove. The 32-year-old allowed just two goals in his two starts and looks to be the front runner to start in the quarterfinals. Since the Americans are the number two seed, they will face the winner of Sweden/Latvia.
Jets forward Kyle Connor did not play as he was replaced in the lineup by Clayton Keller.
SWITZERLAND 4, CZECHIA 3 (OT)
Dean Kukan scored the overtime winner for Switzerland as they beat Czechia 4-3 and that means the Swiss will face the Olympic hosts Italy in the qualification round on Tuesday. The winner of that game will go on to face Finland in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.