Winnipeg Jets unveil Ukrainian Heritage Night logo

Winnipeg, Oct. 2, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets today unveiled their new Ukrainian Heritage logo in celebration of the team’s first Ukrainian Heritage Night game on Jan. 2, 2025.

The logo was created by Andrii Sobchuk, who was born in Lusk, Ukraine and relocated to Canada with his family to continue his graphic design career with True North Sports + Entertainment after the war began in 2022.

Sobchuk’s design incorporates geometric patterns from Ukrainian embroidery often found on the sleeves of embroidered shirts (vyshyvankas) and the edges of towels (rushnyks). The design includes eight-pointed stars, also known as mallows, which symbolize the joining of masculine and feminine energies and the stable order and harmony that prevail in the universe and in each person's life.

Rather than featuring the traditional red, black and white associated with Ukrainian embroidery, blue and yellow are used to reflect the colors of the Ukrainian flag. These colors also represent the sky and wheat fields — elements that hold significant meaning in Manitoba as well as in Ukrainian culture. The Ukrainian Coat of Arms symbolizes Ukrainian national identity and the country’s rich history and cultural heritage. Its integration with the Jets logo highlights the importance of the Ukrainian community in Winnipeg.

“I’ve realized my passion for designing in the sports industry, particularly for the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose,” said Sobchuk. “I’m excited to be the designer of the logo for Ukrainian Heritage Night and to share the rich culture and spirit of Ukraine with our community.”

Apparel featuring the Jets Ukrainian heritage logo is available now at all Jets Gear locations and at TrueNorthShop.com, with expanded merchandise to be available leading up to the holiday season and the Jan. 2 game.

The Winnipeg Jets host their first Ukrainian Heritage Night on Jan. 2, 2025, vs. the Anaheim Ducks at 7 p.m. The game will celebrate Winnipeg’s Ukrainian community, through a showcase of culture. Tickets for Ukrainian Heritage Night are available at winnipegjets.com/tickets.

