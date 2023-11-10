News Feed

Three things - Hat trick for Connor in Jets win

Three things - Hat trick for Connor in Jets win
Pregame with Paul - Kyle Connor (Nov. 9, 2023)

Pregame with Paul - Kyle Connor (Nov. 9, 2023)
GAME DAY: Predators at Jets

GAME DAY: Predators at Jets
Meet Avery, our first HFC ambassador

Meet Avery, our first HFC ambassador
Three things - Jets top line gets it done

Three things - Jets top line gets it done
Pregame with Paul - Dylan Samberg (Nov. 7, 2023)

Pregame with Paul - Dylan Samberg (Nov. 7, 2023)
GROUND CONTROL | Life as an NHL Goaltender with Jamie McLennan and Trevor Kidd

GROUND CONTROL | Life as an NHL Goaltender with Jamie McLennan and Trevor Kidd
Jets third line getting noticed

Jets third line getting noticed
GAMEDAY: Jets at Blues

GAMEDAY: Jets at Blues
Scheifele, Jets prepared for road trip finale

Scheifele, Jets prepared for road trip finale
Winnipeg Jets celebrate Pride Night Nov. 17

Winnipeg Jets celebrate Pride Night Nov. 17
Three things - Hat trick for Niederreiter in Jets win

Three things - Hat trick for Niederreiter in Jets win
Pregame with Paul - Laurent Brossoit (Nov. 4, 2023)

Pregame with Paul - Laurent Brossoit (Nov. 4, 2023)
GAMEDAY: Jets at Coyotes

GAMEDAY: Jets at Coyotes
Jets eager to begin run of divisional games

Jets eager to begin run of divisional games
Pregame with Paul - Nate Schmidt (Nov. 2, 2023)

Pregame with Paul - Nate Schmidt (Nov. 2, 2023)
GAMEDAY: Jets at Golden Knights

GAMEDAY: Jets at Golden Knights
Namestnikov, Perfetti among Jets trying out neck guards

Namestnikov, Perfetti among Jets trying out neck guards

Winnipeg Jets Skills Competition presented by Bell MTS returns December 28

2324JETS065-02_Skills-Comp_ON-SALE_1920x1080_v2

Winnipeg Jets players will once again let loose for some friendly intersquad competition at the annual Skills Competition, presented by Bell MTS. This season’s event takes place during the holiday break on Thursday, Dec. 28, at Canada Life Centre.

This fun-filled event promises an exciting opportunity for fans to engage with their favourite players as they showcase their skills in a friendly and spirited competition. The removal of the rinkside glass provides a more intimate setting for fans to interact with players and get autographs and high-fives.

Players will take time between the classic competitions – Fastest Skater, Accuracy Shooting, Hardest Shot, Team Puck Relay, and Breakaway Challenge – to participate in interviews and showcase their personalities. As a special community highlight, two top U18 goalies will be selected from local Prep and AAA hockey teams to participate with players in the Breakaway Challenge.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 15 with Season Ticket Member pre-sale opportunities before the general on-sale:

  • Jets Season Ticket Members presale: 10 a.m. to noon through TN Ticket Central
  • Moose Season Ticket Members presale: noon to 2 p.m. through TN Ticket Central
  • General public ticket sales: 2 p.m. at ca

Three pricing options range from $10 to $20 inclusive for reserved seating. Proceeds from the Winnipeg Jets Skills Competition will benefit the ALS Super Fund and the NHLPA Goals and Dreams Fund.

Learn more about the Skills Competition at WinnipegJets.com/SKILLS.