Winnipeg Jets Skills Competition presented by Bell MTS returns December 28

Winnipeg Jets players will once again let loose for some friendly intersquad competition at the annual Skills Competition, presented by Bell MTS. This season’s event takes place during the holiday break on Thursday, Dec. 28, at Canada Life Centre.

This fun-filled event promises an exciting opportunity for fans to engage with their favourite players as they showcase their skills in a friendly and spirited competition. The removal of the rinkside glass provides a more intimate setting for fans to interact with players and get autographs and high-fives.

Players will take time between the classic competitions – Fastest Skater, Accuracy Shooting, Hardest Shot, Team Puck Relay, and Breakaway Challenge – to participate in interviews and showcase their personalities. As a special community highlight, two top U18 goalies will be selected from local Prep and AAA hockey teams to participate with players in the Breakaway Challenge.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 15 with Season Ticket Member pre-sale opportunities before the general on-sale:

Jets Season Ticket Members presale: 10 a.m. to noon through TN Ticket Central

Moose Season Ticket Members presale: noon to 2 p.m. through TN Ticket Central

General public ticket sales: 2 p.m. at ca

Three pricing options range from $10 to $20 inclusive for reserved seating. Proceeds from the Winnipeg Jets Skills Competition will benefit the ALS Super Fund and the NHLPA Goals and Dreams Fund.

Learn more about the Skills Competition at WinnipegJets.com/SKILLS.