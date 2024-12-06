Winnipeg Jets host third annual South Asian Heritage Night presented by Canada Life on Dec. 12

WINNIPEG, Dec. 6, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets will host their third annual South Asian Heritage Night, presented by Canada Life, on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. when they face off against the Vegas Golden Knights. The game will celebrate Manitoba’s vibrant South Asian community by highlighting South Asian performers, music, and food.

Cultural highlights include performances by the Winnipeg Bhangra Academy and drum/dohl group AVA Allstars with DJ Hira, DJ NISH, and DJ General B spinning Punjabi music. Well-known Punjabi musician and actor Gursewak Mann will sing the Canadian anthem and local South Asian singer and student Simar Kaur will sing the American anthem. Harpreet Pandher of Hockey Night in Punjabi and local media personality Amber Saleem will guest-host the game.

Canada Life Centre Executive Chef Richard Duncan has collaborated with local Chef Vishwajit Bati to feature South Asian and fusion dishes, including butter chicken and saag paneer poutine, a South Asian inspired pizza, and samosas from Punjab Sweet House.

Throughout the game, individuals of South Asian descent will be recognized for their efforts to positively impact sport and the community.

The first intermission will feature participants from the NHL and NHLPA’s First Shift program, which removes barriers for youth and families new to hockey. The six-week program has provided an opportunity for more than 120 kids, mostly from the South Asian community, to learn from local hockey instructors without having to worry about the cost of equipment. Many of these new skaters will continue with the program’s “Second Shift” in 2025. Information about First Shift programs is available at hockeyforallcentre.com.

Autographed team-issued Winnipeg Jets South Asian Heritage jerseys – featuring the logo collaboratively designed by True North, local designer Charmi Sheth, and Waseem Shaikh of Ethnicity Matters – will be available for auction on the concourse at the game in support of Punjabi Community Health Services Manitoba. Since their founding in 2022, PCHS Manitoba has supported the health and wellness needs of South Asian and diverse underserved communities across Manitoba.

Winnipeg Jets South Asian Heritage clothing and merchandise is available at Jets Gear and online at truenorthshop.com.

Tickets for South Asian Heritage Night are available at winnipegjets.com/tickets.