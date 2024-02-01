Winnipeg Jets host Black History Night Feb. 20 

The Winnipeg Jets recognize February’s Black History Month with a special Black History Night game Tuesday, Feb. 20 vs. the Minnesota Wild. Aligned with a league-wide commitment to drive positive social change and foster more inclusive communities, the game is part of the NHL’s Hockey is for Everyone campaign.

This year's Black History game pays tribute to Winnipeg Jets alumnus Bill Riley, who was the Winnipeg Jets’ first Black player, playing right wing for 14 games during the 1979-80 season. Prior to his time with the Jets, Riley made history as the third Black player to suit up for the NHL when he began his NHL career with the Washington Capitals in 1974. The Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame welcomed Riley in 1998, acknowledging him as the first Black Nova Scotian to play in the NHL. Riley's impact on the game extends to coaching and serving as general manager for the Moncton Wildcats, a team he played a pivotal role in establishing as a QMJHL franchise.

True North continues its partnership with Black History Manitoba in hosting this special game. Black History Manitoba is a volunteer-based group established in 1981, dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the past and evolving role of Black experiences within the Canadian historical context. Black History Manitoba will be at the Black History Night game to share more about their work and outreach. Learn more about Black History Manitoba and the special events planned for Black History Month at bhmwinnipeg.com.

A collaboration between the Jets and Black-owned, Winnipeg-based premium athletic apparel brand Zueike will see limited edition apparel in Jets Gear and at TrueNorthShop.com.

Canada Life Centre Executive Chef Richard Duncan has collaborated with Chef Rob Thomas, a local chef with Caribbean roots, to offer cultural cuisine including traditional dishes from Jamaica, the Caribbean, and eastern Africa. Features will include beef patties served with dirty rice, jerk pulled pork sandwiches, calypso chicken burgers, and donut-like dessert, mandazi.

Tickets to the Winnipeg Jets Black History Night are available at WinnipegJets.com/TICKETS.