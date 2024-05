Nino Niederreiter and Switzerland beat Czechia 2-1 in a shoot-out at the 2024 World Hockey Championships on Monday at Prague Arena.

Kevin Fiala opened the scoring with a power play goal in the first period for Switzerland, Czechia's lone goal in regulation came from Matej Stransky, also on the power play.

There was no scoring in the third and overtime and it was Fiala and Stransky scoring in the shoot-out before Philipp Kurashev recorded the game winner.