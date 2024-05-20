Jets at Worlds - 05.19.224

Canada handed Switzerland their first loss of the 2024 World Hockey Championships in Czechia on Sunday.

After Dylan Cozens opening the scoring 1:42 into the first period, Switzerland got goals from Kevin Fiala at 11:15 in the first and Romain Loeffel at 5:03 of the second to take a 2-1 lead.

Cozens tied it just under four minutes later and Nick Paul would score the game winning goal at the 10:39 mark of the middle frame. All three of Canada’s goals came on the power play, with two of the goals on the man advantage coming during Fiala’s second period kneeing major and game misconduct.

Jets forward Nino Niederreiter started the game on the top line with Fiala and Nico Hischier and finished the game with two shots on goal and played 20:52.

Switzerland closes out the round robin against Finland at 1:20 CT.