Jets at Worlds - 05.25.24

Nino Niederreiter and Switzerland will play for gold on Sunday

By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

Just like in 2018, Switzerland has upset Canada in the semifinals at the World Hockey Championships in a shoot-out with a 3-2 win.

Switzerland scored a couple of first period power play goals but watched Canada tie the game with a power play markers in the second and late in the third period. Sven Adrighetto scored the shoot-out winner and goaltender Leonardo Genoni was the star of the game with 42 saves.  

With Jared McCann in the penalty box for tripping, Kevin Fiala would open the scoring at 15:06. Jets forward Nino Niederreiter would make it 2-0 at 17:16 as he redirected a Roman Josi shot past Jordan Binnington.

Canada would cut into that lead when former Jet, Brandon Tanev had his shot go off a Swiss defender and into the net at 14:07 of the second. John Tavares tied the contest with just over two minutes left in the game.

Along with the goal, Niederreiter finished with two shots on goal with 17:34 of ice time playing with Kevin Fiala and Nico Hischier.

Switzerland will look for their first ever gold medal when they take on the host Czechia on Sunday, Canada will face Sweden for bronze.

