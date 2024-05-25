Jets at Worlds - 05.25.24

Just like in 2018, Switzerland has upset Canada in the semifinals at the World Hockey Championships in a shoot-out with a 3-2 win.

Switzerland scored a couple of first period power play goals but watched Canada tie the game with a power play markers in the second and late in the third period. Sven Adrighetto scored the shoot-out winner and goaltender Leonardo Genoni was the star of the game with 42 saves.

With Jared McCann in the penalty box for tripping, Kevin Fiala would open the scoring at 15:06. Jets forward Nino Niederreiter would make it 2-0 at 17:16 as he redirected a Roman Josi shot past Jordan Binnington.