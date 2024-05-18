Jets at Worlds - 05.18.24

Another game, another win for Switzerland at the 2024 World Hockey Championships in Czechia.

The Swiss opened the scoring 4:10 into the first period and rolled from there on route to an 8-0 trouncing of Denmark to improve to 4-1-0-0 in the tournament.

Jets forward Nino Niederreiter was bumped up to Switzerland’s top line with Nico Hischier and Kevin Fiala and played 13:10 and was +2. Hischier (1G, 2A) and Fiala (2G, 1A) had three points apiece.

Swiss captain Roman Josi had a goal and an assist and now is up to 10 points and that leads the tournament.

Switzerland remains in first place in Group A and has a first-place showdown with Canada on Sunday at 1:20 CT.