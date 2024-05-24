Scott Arniel appointed Winnipeg Jets head coach

WINNIPEG, May 24, 2024 – The Jets announced today that Scott Arniel has been appointed as the ninth head coach in franchise history and the fourth since the club’s relocation to Winnipeg.

Arniel, 61, spent the past two seasons as associate coach for Winnipeg and helped guide the team to a 98-57-9 record and a pair of appearances in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Kingston, Ont. native served as interim head coach for the Jets during a trio of absences by former head coach Rick Bowness due to family and health reasons. Arniel posted a 15-7-3 record in that interim role over those 25 games in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Arniel was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in the second round (22nd overall) in the 1981 NHL Draft. He played his first five seasons with the Jets and returned to Winnipeg for another stint in 1990-91. The left winger played 730 games for Winnipeg, the Buffalo Sabres, and Boston Bruins and recorded 338 points (149G, 189A) and 599 penalty minutes. Arniel also played 34 playoff games and posted six points (3G, 3A) and 39 PIMs. He spent the latter part of his career in the AHL and IHL, including playing his final three seasons for the Manitoba Moose where he recorded 171 points (67G, 104A) and 233 PIMs in 222 games.

Arniel’s playing career highlights included winning a pair of Memorial Cups (1980 and 1981) with the Cornwall Royals on a roster that also featured Winnipeg legend Dale Hawerchuk. He also played for Canada in the 1981 and 1982 World Junior Championships and won the gold medal in 1982. As a professional, his 1995-96 Utah Grizzlies won the IHL’s Turner Cup.

Arniel’s first experience in coaching was as a player/assistant coach with the Houston Aeros in 1995-96. After his 1999 retirement as a player, he served as an assistant coach for Manitoba for two seasons. He spent three seasons as an assistant coach for the Buffalo Sabres before returning to the Moose and serving as their head coach from 2006-10, including a trip to the Calder Cup Final in 2009. Arniel was hired as the head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets on June 8/10 and was dismissed midway through his second season. He returned to the AHL as head coach of the Chicago Wolves in 2012-13 before serving as associate coach of the New York Rangers for five seasons (2013-18). Arniel then served as an assistant coach for the Washington Capitals for four seasons (2019-22). His NHL experience is highlighted by a trip to the Stanley Cup Final with the Rangers in 2014. He also made the Eastern Conference Final on two other occasions (Sabres – 2006 and Rangers – 2015) and the Rangers also won the Presidents’ Trophy in 2014-15.

