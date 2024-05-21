Jets at Worlds - 05.21.24

Nino Niederreiter and Swizterland will face Germany in the quarterfinals at the World Championships

By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

Switzerland bounced back quickly from their loss to Canada with a 3-1 win over Finland on Tuesday to close out the round robin with a 5-1-0-1 record at the 2024 World Hockey Championships in Czechia.

Kevin Fiala (x2) and Andrea Glauser scored, and Jets forward Nino Niederreiter added two assists for the Swiss who finished second in Group A.  The Swiss top line of Fiala, Niederreiter and Nico Hischier combined for five points.

After a scoreless first period, Fiala got Switzerland on the board at 5:14 of the second period. Just over two minutes later, off the rush, Niederreiter would send a perfect pass to Glauser, who one-timed a shot from the point past Harri Sateri to make it 2-0.

Switzerland led 2-1 after 40 minutes and it would be Niederreiter and Fiala combining for the insurance goal with 3:28 left in the third. The duo would race out from the Swiss blueline on a 2-on-1 with Niederreiter finding Fiala behind the Finnish defence and the Kings forward scored on the backhand.

Switzerland will face Germany in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 9:20 CT at Ostrava Arena.

