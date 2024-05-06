Jets head coach Rick Bowness announces his retirement

General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff and Rick Bowness will be available to the media today at 2:00 p.m. CT at the Matt Frost Media Centre at Canada Life Centre

2324JETS005_BONES_1920x1080_v1
By Winnipeg Jets PR
@WpgJetsPR Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE  

WINNIPEG, May 6, 2024 – Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness today announced his retirement from coaching after 38 seasons in the NHL. The Moncton, NB. native led the Jets to a 98-57-9 record during his two seasons as the head coach en route to a pair of Stanley Cup Playoffs appearances.

In 2023-24, Winnipeg set club records for road wins (25), winning streak (eight games, twice: Dec. 30/23-Jan. 11/24 and Apr. 1-18/24), and point streak (14 games: 12-0-2 from Dec. 13/23-Jan.11/24). The Jets also set a franchise record by going 35 consecutive games allowing three goals or fewer (Nov. 4/23-Jan. 20/24). During that stretch, they also set a club record with a 14-game run without allowing more than two goals (Dec. 20/23-Jan. 20/24). Their 52 wins matched the franchise record set in 2017-18. Bowness was named a finalist for the 2023-24 Jack Adams Award which is awarded to “the NHL coach adjudged to have contributed the most to his team’s success”.

Bowness served as a coach for eight different franchises and was behind the bench for 17 playoff appearances, including trips to the finals as an associate coach with the Vancouver Canucks in 2011, as an assistant with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2015, and as Dallas Stars head coach in 2020. He is one of only three head coaches (along with Scotty Bowman and Pat Quinn) to serve behind the bench in five different decades. His 2,726 games as an NHL coach are the most by anyone in league history.

-#####-

News Feed

Jets sign goaltender Thomas Milic to three-year, entry-level contract

Jets injury update

Jets head coach Rick Bowness named finalist for Jack Adams Award 

Lessons learned

'Heartbroken' Hellebuyck describes emotional playoffs

Jets head coach sees growth in his group

Three things - Missed opportunity

Pregame with Paul - Josh Morrissey (Apr. 30, 2024)

GAMEDAY: Avalanche at Jets

Practice Report - One period at a time

Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck named finalist for Vezina Trophy

Three things - Discipline costs Jets Game 4

Pregame with Paul - Nino Niederreiter (Apr. 28, 2024)

GAMEDAY: Jets at Avalanche

Practice Report - Dillon day-to-day

Three things - Discipline hurts Jets

Pregame with Paul - Nikolaj Ehlers (Apr. 26, 2024)

GAMEDAY: Jets at Avalanche