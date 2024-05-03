Jets head coach Rick Bowness named finalist for Jack Adams Award 

WINNIPEG, May 3, 2024 - The Winnipeg Jets, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, today announced that Jets head coach Rick Bowness is among the three finalists for the 2023-24 Jack Adams Award, which is awarded to “the NHL coach adjudged to have contributed the most to his team’s success”.

Bowness, 69, is in his second season as head coach of the Jets and led the club to a 52-24-6 record, their 110 points was second-highest in the Western Conference and fourth-most in the NHL. Winnipeg led the league and won the William M. Jennings Trophy with 199 goals allowed during the regular season.

The Jets set a franchise record by going 35 consecutive games allowing three goals or fewer (Nov. 4/23-Jan. 20/24). During that stretch, they also set a club record with a 14-game run without allowing more than two goals (Dec. 20/23-Jan. 20/24). Winnipeg also set the franchise records for longest winning streak (eight games, twice: Dec. 30/23-Jan. 11/24 and Apr. 1-18/24) and longest point streak (14 games: 12-0-2 from Dec. 13/23-Jan.11/24).

The Jets posted the most wins in franchise history in the first half of an 82-game season with 28 and matched their record for most regular season wins (52). Winnipeg allowed just 94 goals against in the first half, which was also a franchise record. This was Bowness’ second straight season leading the Jets to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Bowness has been behind an NHL bench for over 2,600 games, the most of any head or assistant coach in league history. This is his first time as a Jack Adams award finalist and the first time in franchise history that a head coach has earned this honour.