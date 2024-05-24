Three Things - Arniel named Jets head coach

Scott Arniel is the fifth head coach in Winnipeg Jets 2.0 history and takes over a team that won 50 games last season for the second time since the team returned to the Manitoba capital.
1. FULL CIRCLE
Arniel was selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the second round of the 1981 NHL Draft and played 406 regular season games for the club from 1981-86 and 1990-91. He came back to Winnipeg to close out his playing career with the Manitoba Moose from 1996-98.
Arniel began his full-time coaching career with the Moose as an assistant to Randy Carlyle in 2000-01 and then to Stan Smyl in 2001-02. He then headed to Buffalo to be an assistant coach with the Sabres when Lindy Ruff was the bench boss from 2002-06. Once again, Arniel was drawn back to Winnipeg in 2006, this time as the head coach of the Manitoba Moose, and held the position until 2010 - highlighted by a trip to the Calder Cup Final in 2008. He received his first NHL head coaching job with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2010. After one more season in the AHL with the Chicago Wolves in 2012-13, Arniel went back to the NHL, serving as an associate coach with the Rangers from 2013-18 and an assistant coach in Washington from 2018-22.
Arniel then joined the Jets again as an associate to Rick Bowness for two seasons before replacing Bowness who retired in May.