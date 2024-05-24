Three Things - Arniel named Jets head coach

2. LEARNING FROM SOME OF THE BEST

As mentioned above, Arniel has coached with some of the NHL’s most experienced coaches in Bowness, Ruff and Peter Laviolette. Bowness had a huge impact on the 61-year-old Arniel for both his playing and coaching career.

“I came in here in '81 as a player and Rick was in the organization and I got to know him then. And then in '83 he came in as an assistant with Barry Long. Had him again in Boston as my head coach. I came back here with the Moose to get into my coaching career, and he was with Vancouver, so there was that connection we had with them. We've always kept in touch,” said Arniel.

“He's been a source for me, whether it was when I was applying for jobs or whether I was, even just coaching, when he was in Tampa, I was in New York, there was a lot of rivalry then, but we'd always talk about different things - the league, players, all that. He was a great sounding board for me. He had so much experience, he's done so much in his career, especially at the coaching level, that he's an easy sounding board for me to go to often. And it grew a great friendship, not only being a coach of mine but also being a mentor as a coach.”

3. CONTINUING TO BUILD

The Jets have taken steps forward in each of the past two seasons since missing the playoffs in 2021-22. They got back to the postseason in 2023, and had an impressive run in the 2023-24 regular season finishing fourth in the league standings. Along the way, the Jets set a franchise record for most consecutive games allowing three goals or less, which helped them win the William M. Jennings Trophy for fewest goals allowed in the NHL.

The next step will be getting over the hump in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where the Jets have been eliminated in the first round in each of the past two seasons. The Central Division and Western Conference won’t get any easier, but Arniel, his staff, and the players will take that challenge head on when training camp begins in the fall.