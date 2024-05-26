Jets at Worlds - 05.26.24

For the third time in his international career, Nino Niederreiter has a silver medal at the World Hockey Championships.

The Jets forward and Switzerland came up short in the gold medal game falling 2-0 to Czechia on Sunday. Czechia became the fifth nation to win the World Hockey Championship on home ice.

Niederreiter and the Swiss just couldn’t find a way to get the puck past Czech goaltender Lukas Dostal, the Anaheim netminder made 31 saves for his third shutout of the tournament.

Niederreiter finished the tournament with seven points (3G, 4A) and was +5.