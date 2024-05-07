2023-24 season wrap-up

In the final GROUND CONTROL episode of the 2023-24 season, 680 CJOB's Paul Edmonds and Mitchell Clinton join us on the pod!

JT, Paul, and Mitch have an roundtable discussion to bring you analysis of all the key topics following the end of the Jets' season.

We start the show with the breaking news of Rick Bowness' retirement following 38 seasons behind an NHL bench. The trio also share their thoughts on Adam Lowry's first season as Captain of the Winnipeg Jets, the locker room's admiration and respect for Bones, and so much more!

Thank you for listening to GROUND CONTROL all season long, and we'll be back later this off-season to bring you insight and analysis following the latest Jets news.