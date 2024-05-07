2023-24 season wrap-up

2324_GroundControl-Thumbs-v2
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

In the final GROUND CONTROL episode of the 2023-24 season, 680 CJOB's Paul Edmonds and Mitchell Clinton join us on the pod!

JT, Paul, and Mitch have an roundtable discussion to bring you analysis of all the key topics following the end of the Jets' season.

We start the show with the breaking news of Rick Bowness' retirement following 38 seasons behind an NHL bench. The trio also share their thoughts on Adam Lowry's first season as Captain of the Winnipeg Jets, the locker room's admiration and respect for Bones, and so much more!

Thank you for listening to GROUND CONTROL all season long, and we'll be back later this off-season to bring you insight and analysis following the latest Jets news.

News Feed

Bowness honoured to have coached Jets again

Jets head coach Rick Bowness announces his retirement

Jets sign goaltender Thomas Milic to three-year, entry-level contract

Jets injury update

Jets head coach Rick Bowness named finalist for Jack Adams Award 

Lessons learned

'Heartbroken' Hellebuyck describes emotional playoffs

Jets head coach sees growth in his group

Three things - Missed opportunity

Pregame with Paul - Josh Morrissey (Apr. 30, 2024)

GAMEDAY: Avalanche at Jets

Practice Report - One period at a time

Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck named finalist for Vezina Trophy

Three things - Discipline costs Jets Game 4

Pregame with Paul - Nino Niederreiter (Apr. 28, 2024)

GAMEDAY: Jets at Avalanche

Practice Report - Dillon day-to-day

Three things - Discipline hurts Jets