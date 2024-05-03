Jets sign goaltender Thomas Milic to three-year, entry-level contract

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WINNIPEG, May 4, 2024 - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have agreed to terms with 2023 fifth-round pick (151st overall) Thomas Milic on a three-year, entry-level contract with an AAV of $841,700 that begins in 2024-25.

Milic, 21, played 33 games for the AHL’s Manitoba Moose in 2023-24 and posted a 19-9-2 record with one shutout, a 2.72 goals-against average, and .900 save percentage. The Coquitlam, B.C. native won 14 of his final 19 games for Manitoba and he was the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Mar.17/24. Milic also started both Calder Cup Playoff games for the Moose.

Milic made his professional debut in 2023-24 with the ECHL’s Norfolk Admirals where he went 11-3-2 with two shutouts, a 2.45 GAA and .908 SV%. He won ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the period ending Oct. 29/23 and he played in the ECHL All-Star Game.

Before turning pro, Milic led the Seattle Thunderbirds to the 2023 WHL Championship after going 27-3-1 with a 2.08 goals-against average and .928 save percentage in the regular season and 16-3 with a 1.95 GAA and .933 SV% in the playoffs. He was the MVP of the WHL playoffs. Seattle reached the final of the Memorial Cup with Milic going 3-2-0 with a 2.41 GAA and .915 SV%. He won the Del Wilson Trophy as the WHL’s Goaltender of the Year and was selected to the CHL’s First All-Star Team.

Internationally, Milic played for Team Canada at the 2023 Spengler Cup where he played one game and stopped 16-of-18 shots. He helped Canada win a gold medal at the 2023 World Junior Championship. He was a perfect 5-0-0 in the tournament with a 1.76 GAA and .923 SV%.

Thomas Milic

Goalie

Born Apr 14 2003 -- Coquitlam, BC

Height 6.00 -- Weight 180 -- Shoots L

