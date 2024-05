The Swiss keep on rolling at the 2024 World Hockey Championships in Czechia.

Wednesday, Switzerland shut out Great Britain 3-0 to remain unbeaten and on top of Group A with their fourth straight win.

The Swiss scored twice in the first period thanks to goals from Nico Hischier and Dean Kukan. In the middle frame, Jets forward Nino Niederreiter pushed the lead to 3-0 with his second goal of the tournament.