Winnipeg Jets and Project 11 engaging in conversations about mental health during #HockeyTalks month

WINNIPEG, Jan. 9, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets are partnering with local mental health organizations for #HockeyTalks month to share resources and support leading up to their #HockeyTalks game presented by Bell MTS on Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. against the Vancouver Canucks, and during the month of January. #HockeyTalks is an NHL campaign to encourage conversations about mental health and share supports and information to reduce the stigma around mental illness.

This year’s #HockeyTalks month is special as it falls during the 11th anniversary year of Project 11, a mental health program created by the True North Youth Foundation in honour of former Manitoba Moose and Winnipeg Jets player, Rick Rypien. Project 11 makes mental health education accessible for students and teachers from kindergarten through Grade 12 by providing free educator training, age-appropriate curriculum and supports. Members of Rick Rypien’s family will participate in a puck drop before the #HockeyTalks game.

Throughout the month, the Winnipeg Jets and Project 11 will share information, stories, and resources on social media and through conversations with Project 11 students. The team will show its support with #HockeyTalks helmet decals.

From Jan. 2 to 26 local mental health organizations will be on the concourse at Winnipeg Jets games sharing information and resources. These organizations include Huddle, Inspire, Anxiety Disorders Association of Manitoba, KIDTHINK, Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth, Sara Riel Inc., Canadian Mental Health Association, Klinic, The LINK, Camp Manitou Training Centre, Peer Connections MB, Empowering Every Mind, Mood Disorders of Manitoba and Kids Help Phone.

Fans can support the cause by donating or participating in a silent auction to win a Winnipeg Jets player-issued #HockeyTalks hoodie at givergy.ca/hockeytalks. To learn more about the Jets’ #HockeyTalks efforts, visit winnipegjets.com/hockeytalks.

To learn more about Project 11, visit projecteleven.ca.

The topic of mental health is at the forefront for many organizations in January, including Bell Let’s Talk Day on Jan. 22. For more information on Bell Let's Talk Day, visit letstalk.bell.ca.