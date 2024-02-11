Watching the Jets with alumnus Troy Murray

Former Winnipeg Jet and current Blackhawks analyst Troy Murray joins the podcast via Zoom to tell us his thoughts on what’s impressed him about the Jets this season.



Jamie Thomas also goes in depth with Troy about his time in Winnipeg as a Jet, his thoughts on the trade for Sean Monahan and Adam Lowry being named captain.



JT and Tyler Esquivel will also give their thoughts on the Monahan deal and fans weigh in as well in the mailbag.