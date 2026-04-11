Vilardi Jets nominee for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

WINNIPEG – Friday morning, the NHL announced that Gabriel Vilardi is the Winnipeg Jets nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is presented “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

The winner will be chosen by a selection committee consisting of Commissioner Gary Bettman as well as former winners of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the historic NHL Foundation Player Award.

For those of you who have seen Vilardi’s interviews and watch his teammates talk about him on the Jets social channels, this shouldn’t come as any surprise.

“It’s a great tribute for him. He’s gone through a lot personally, through his life and his career. He’s handled it extremely well. When you talk about mental health, that’s something that hits home here in Winnipeg and it hits home with the Jets and the Moose, with our history here. with Rick Rypien,” said head coach Scott Arniel.

“For (Vilardi) to do what he does, for kids and even adults, he’s the one that reaches out when he has free time. It’s not they have to go and find him to ask him to speak or be around. His girlfriend (Megan Rodgers) is a part of that as well.”

Vilardi gave a lot of credit to his girlfriend Megan.

“She’s done a great job since we’ve moved here,” said Vilardi.

“She takes pride and has just as much fun as I do going and working with the kids there at the WJHA and then even this year she took a role at the Toba Centre, now she’s volunteering there. Definitely credit to her.”