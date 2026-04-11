Vilardi Jets nominee for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Award presented to player best exemplifying leadership qualities, making notable contribution to community.

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By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – Friday morning, the NHL announced that Gabriel Vilardi is the Winnipeg Jets nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is presented “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

The winner will be chosen by a selection committee consisting of Commissioner Gary Bettman as well as former winners of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the historic NHL Foundation Player Award.

For those of you who have seen Vilardi’s interviews and watch his teammates talk about him on the Jets social channels, this shouldn’t come as any surprise.

“It’s a great tribute for him. He’s gone through a lot personally, through his life and his career. He’s handled it extremely well. When you talk about mental health, that’s something that hits home here in Winnipeg and it hits home with the Jets and the Moose, with our history here. with Rick Rypien,” said head coach Scott Arniel.

“For (Vilardi) to do what he does, for kids and even adults, he’s the one that reaches out when he has free time. It’s not they have to go and find him to ask him to speak or be around. His girlfriend (Megan Rodgers) is a part of that as well.”

Vilardi gave a lot of credit to his girlfriend Megan.

“She’s done a great job since we’ve moved here,” said Vilardi.

“She takes pride and has just as much fun as I do going and working with the kids there at the WJHA and then even this year she took a role at the Toba Centre, now she’s volunteering there. Definitely credit to her.”

Vilardi who is generally hard on himself when it comes to his play on the ice, was a little more relaxed when describing what the Clancy nomination means to him.

“It’s pretty cool. Honoured to get nominated for that. I think us, as a team and an organization, we do a great job. There’s a lot of guys in here that spend a lot of their time with different charities and different things with the Jets,” said Vilardi.

“P11 (Project 11) and the WJHA (Winnipeg Jets Hockey Academy). I think it’s more credit to the Jets, honestly, because they make it so easy for us. So, yeah, it’s cool and something I’m proud of and something I’m going to keep doing as long as I’m here, for sure.”

From speaking about mental health and helping out on the ice with the Jets Hockey Academy, the 26-year-old works with Suzie Friesen, who is the Director for Educational Programs with the True North Youth Foundation.

“She’s someone that I reach out to throughout the season. I’ll be like ‘Hey, I come back from this road trip, tomorrow’s a day off, where do you want me? Are you going to a school? If you want, I’ll come with you.” And she replies right away,” said Vilardi.

“She’s someone that has helped me a lot and made it easy for me, and then obviously just the WJHA, the program, even my girlfriend Megan volunteering there for the last few years. It’s very easy-going and it’s fun to go on the ice and see the kids smile.”

The nominee with the most votes will be named the winner of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. The winner will also be eligible to elect that his Club receive a grant from the NHL, up to $20,000, to help organize a special activation related to his humanitarian cause.

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