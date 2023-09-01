One of the newest faces for the Winnipeg Jets is one of the first to arrive in the Manitoba capital ahead of training camp.
Vilardi arrives in Winnipeg
Gabe Vilardi has been here since the beginning part of the week and has been skating at the hockey for all centre getting used to his new surroundings.
"When I was in LA I used to go mid-August, came in late this year compared to normal," said Vilardi.
"Obviously, it's a little different here."
The 23-year-old has already found a place to live, settled into that place and gave two thumbs up for the Bonfire Bistro as a good place to eat. He has talked to a lot of his new teammates via text and Adam Lowry joined him on the ice today as well, so he slowly is starting to put faces to names.
Vilardi said he's in a few team group chats and the priority amongst those chats is the Jets fantasy football group and the draft hasn't happened yet with the NFL season less than a week away.
"I got to ask Lowry here since somebody is here, I can finally talk to someone about it." laughed Vilardi.
The Kingston native has been in Jets gear all week but obviously hasn't put on the official game uniform yet, that's coming later this month when Winnipeg begins their preseason schedule.
"Sure, it will be weird for the first few games but that's part of coming in (to Winnipeg) early to get comfy as fast as I can," said Vilardi.
"I already feel I have a good routine; I think that's very important. So yeah, it will be weird at the start, but it is what it is."
Not only will it be weird for Vilardi, but he also said he is a little nervous as well starting over with a different organization following a career best season with the Kings. He registered 41 points (23G, 18A) in 63 games in 2022-23.
"It will be nerve wracking; I was in LA for a while and was very comfortable. Knew all the guys and it helps with on ice stuff too," said Vilardi.
"I think you establish on ice relationships off the ice and that comes onto the ice as well with your teammates, but I will adapt."
You can certainly see Vilardi's sense of humour when he was asked about his part in signing his first contract with Winnipeg back in July, which was a two-year contract with an average annual value of $3,437,500.
"To be honest with you, it's not really me. I didn't do anything, my agent does it. I haven't heard from my agent since," smiled Vilardi.
"It's funny how that works, crazy how it works."