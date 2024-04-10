True North, Province, City and EDW partner on Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

WINNIPEG, April 10, 2024 – The Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties presented by Crown Royal will return to Donald Street this spring, creating a community destination for fans to celebrate the Winnipeg Jets’ 2024 playoff run. Produced by True North Sports + Entertainment, the events are a partnership of the Province of Manitoba, the City of Winnipeg and Economic Development Winnipeg (EDW) in support of United Way Winnipeg.

“Our fans have made the Street Parties part of the Winnipeg Whiteout legacy. We are thrilled to again play a part in providing a community gathering spot for fans to share their passion and excitement for our Winnipeg Jets, and celebrate their pride in our city,” said Kevin Donnelly, True North’s Sr. Vice President, Venues & Entertainment.

The Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties will take place before and during every Winnipeg Jets home playoff game, with game dates and times to be announced in the coming weeks. The Street Parties will again be hosted on Donald Street between Portage Avenue and Honourary Dale Hawerchuk Way (Graham Avenue) adjacent to Canada Life Centre. Party gates will open two hours before puck drop, providing a fun, entertaining and safe environment for 5,000 fans to create community as they cheer on the Winnipeg Jets in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Three large screens will broadcast the Jets games throughout the Street Party footprint withadditional entertainment, guests hosts and DJs adding to the energy and atmosphere. Food and beverages will be available for purchase on site from a variety of food trucks and concession stands. The Winnipeg Jets Promo Team will be on site with prizes and giveaways, and fans can pick up Whiteout merchandise at the Jets Gear kiosk.

The Whiteout Street Parties will be ticketed events with $5 from each $10 ticket reinvested into the community through United Way Winnipeg to agencies whose work is centered around supporting those in our city experiencing homelessness, addictions and mental health challenges. The proceeds of the 2019 and 2023 Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties raised more than $212,000 for community agencies including N’Dinawemak – Our Relatives’ Place, Main Street Project, Velma’s House, Astum Api Niikinaahk, and the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre.

“Winnipeg’s community spirit is outstanding. The dollars raised from the Whiteout Street Parties will address the issues of addiction, homelessness, and mental health in our city. Thank you to all the fans who will be downtown celebrating; your passion for the Jets will have a long-lasting positive impact on our community,” said Michael Richardson, President & CEO of United Way Winnipeg. “Our collaboration with Economic Development Winnipeg and True North is truly inspirational. I applaud both organizations for prioritizing community and making a difference in Winnipeggers' lives.”

The Manitoba government will provide $75,000 in funding per playoff round to support the parties. Additionally, EDW will allocate $50,000 from the Special Event Tourism Fund to deliver an enhanced production.

“Our government is excited to be able to help bring back the energy of Jets Whiteout Parties to downtown Winnipeg,” said Premier Wab Kinew. “Not only do whiteout parties benefit downtown businesses and raise money for housing and mental health supports – they’re a fantastic way to come together as a community. I look forward to joining in and cheering the Jets on to victory.”

“The Jets are back in the playoffs, the iconic Whiteout is back downtown – let’s go!” said Mayor Scott Gillingham. “I can’t wait to join thousands of Jets fans on the streets and in True North Square as we show the rest of the league how to celebrate the chase for the Cup.”

“The Whiteout Street Parties offer an exciting opportunity to spotlight the vibrancy of Winnipeg on a global stage through media coverage from across North America. This increased awareness of our city contributes to a positive economic outlook, attracting investors and businesses interested in a thriving local economy, along with visitors eager to experience our unique culture,” said Ryan Kuffner, President & CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg.

Fans attending playoff games at Canada Life Centre can use their gameday ticket to access the Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties; a separate ticket will not be needed to access the Street Partybefore entering Canada Life Centre.

A site map and more information about Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party services and amenities is available at wpgwhiteoutstreetparty.ca.

