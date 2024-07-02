Jets announce 2024-25 regular season schedule

WINNIPEG, July 2, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, released its 82-game schedule today for the 2024-25 NHL regular season.

The Jets open their season on the road at Rogers Place on Wednesday, Oct. 9 when they face the Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers, before returning to Winnipeg for their home opener at Canada Life Centre against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, Oct. 11. The Jets follow up against another divisional foe when they face the Minnesota Wild on Sunday, Oct. 13. Winnipeg has its first meeting with new division rival Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 5 at Canada Life Centre and they’ll host the NHL’s newest club again on Jan. 24. Winnipeg has two trips to Utah’s Delta Center on Jan. 20 and Apr. 5. The Jets face the 2024 Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Fla. on Nov. 16 before hosting them three nights later on Nov. 19.

The longest homestand of the season span is an eight-game set from Jan. 2-18. Winnipeg doesn’t play from Feb. 8-21 as the club has a two-week break for the 4 Nations Face-Off which will feature NHL players from Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States. The Jets’ longest road trip of the campaign spans November and December as they play six straight contests away from home from Nov. 22-Dec. 1.

Winnipeg faces Canadian teams on 15 occasions – eight games at Canada Life Centre and seven times on the road. Their first home game against a Canadian opponent falls on Monday, Oct. 28 when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Jets host the Calgary Flames (Jan. 18 and Jan. 26) and the Vancouver Canucks (Jan. 14 and Mar. 30) twice, while the Leafs, Edmonton Oilers (Apr. 13), Montreal Canadiens (Dec. 14), and Ottawa Senators (Dec. 28) will all travel to Winnipeg once.

The Jets face their Central Division rivals 26 times this season – four games against Colorado, Dallas, Nashville, St. Louis, and Utah; and three games apiece against Chicago and Minnesota. Winnipeg plays each Pacific Division team threetimes, while hosting and visiting all 16 teams in the Eastern Conference once throughout the 2024-25 season.

December is the team’s busiest month, with the Jets playing 15 games in total – eight at home and seven on the road.Winnipeg plays nine back-to-backs this season: five are consecutive games as the visiting team, three feature a game atCanada Life Centre and a game on the road, and the Jets will host Los Angeles and Colorado on consecutive nights on Jan. 10-11. Tuesdays are the busiest day for Winnipeg with the team playing 17 times.

Television broadcast schedules will be released shortly, most Jets games will be available on TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN app with the rest broadcast on Hockey Night in Canada, Rogers Sportsnet and Prime Video. Once again this season, all 82 games are being broadcast on Global News Radio 680 CJOB (CJOB AM) and will also be simulcast on Power 97.

Link: Winnipeg Jets 82-game list schedule

Link: Winnipeg Jets 82-game calendar schedule

