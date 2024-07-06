Jets sign Gustafsson and Stanley to two-year contract extensions

Gustafsson’s contract has AAV of $835,000 and Stanley’s has an AAV of $1,250,000.

signed-gus-stan-2568x1444
By Winnipeg Jets PR
@WpgJetsPR Press Release

WINNIPEG, July 6, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today they have agreed to terms with forward David Gustafsson and defenceman Logan Stanley on two-year contract extensions. Gustafsson’s contract has an average annual value of $835,000 and Stanley’s has an AAV of $1,250,000.

Gustafsson, 24, had seven points (3G, 4A) in 39 games for the Jets last season and added a goal and two penalty minutes in four playoff games for Winnipeg. The Tingsryd, Sweden native also played six games for the AHL’s Manitoba Moose in 2023-24 and recorded three assists and two PIMs.

Gustafsson, Winnipeg’s second-round pick (60th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft, has played 113 games over five seasons for the Jets and has 14 points (4G, 10A) and six PIMs. He has also played seven playoff games and has a goal and two PIMs.

Stanley, 26, had two points (1G, 1A) and 36 PIMs in 25 games for Winnipeg last season and added an assist and six PIMs in three postseason games.

Stanley, a native of Waterloo, Ont., has recorded 22 points (4G, 18A) and 127 PIMs in 139 games over four seasons for the Jets. The 2016 first-round pick (18th overall) has also posted four points (2G, 2A) and 10 PIMs in 12 career playoff games.

David Gustafsson

Centre

Born Apr 11 2000  -- Tingsryd, Sweden

Height 6.02 -- Weight 196 -- Shoots L

Logan Stanley

Defence

Born May 26 1998  -- Waterloo, ONT

Height 6.07 -- Weight 231 -- Shoots L

-#####-

