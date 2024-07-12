Jets sign defenceman Dylan Coghlan to a one-year, two-way contract extension

The contract has an average annual value in the NHL of $775,000.

coghlan-signed-2568x1444
By Winnipeg Jets PR
@WpgJetsPR Press Release

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today they have agreed to terms with defenceman Dylan Coghlan on a one-year, two-way contract extension with an average annual value in the NHL of $775,000.

Coghlan, 26, played one game for the Hurricanes last season. The Duncan, B.C. native also played 61 games for the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds in 2023-24 and recorded 41 points (16G, 25A) and 40 penalty minutes.

Coghlan has played 106 career NHL games for Carolina and the Vegas Golden Knights and posted 22 points (6G, 16A) and 22 PIMs. He also has 108 points (44G, 64A) and 80 PIMs in 192 AHL games for Springfield and the Chicago Wolves.

Dylan Coghlan
Defence
Born Feb 19 1998  -- Duncan, BC
Height 6.02 -- Weight 208 -- Shoots R

